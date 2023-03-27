Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces bid for Houston mayor

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is running for Houston mayor.

Driving the news: The Democratic congresswoman, who has served in the U.S. House for nearly three decades, formally announced her candidacy for mayor to the congregation of Houston's City Cathedral Church.

She's vying to replace Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is finishing his second term, the maximum allowed.

What they're saying: "I hope I've been a humble servant for you for 28 years," Jackson Lee told congregants in emotional remarks on Sunday. "Sheila Jackson Lee wants to come home to be your mayor for the city of Houston."

The big picture: The congresswoman is already considered as a frontrunner in a crowded field of candidates running for the city's chief executive position, which oversees City Council, the city's agenda and all city departments.

City elections are nonpartisan, but out of 11 candidates for mayor, seven are Democrats.

The other candidates include Amanda Edwards, Chris Hollins, Derrick Broze, Gilbert Garcia, John Whitmire, Lee Kaplan, Naoufal Houjami, Raykey Tezino, Robert Gallegos, and Robin Williams, per the Houston Chronicle.

Flashback: Jackson Lee was first elected to Congress in 1994 after serving on Houston City Council for four years in an at-large position and as a municipal judge prior to that.

She's a graduate of Yale University and the University of Virginia Law School.

The intrigue: While in Congress, Jackson Lee voted against the Iraq War in 2003, and the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996, which banned federal recognition of same-sex marriages.

She does not have to give up her seat in Congress to run for mayor.

Of note: Jackson Lee's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

What we're watching: Jackson Lee arguably has the most name recognition among mayoral hopefuls, so how will other candidates make up for that with their campaigns?