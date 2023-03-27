Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks to advocate for sweeping Federal Care Legislation on February 28, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Allora Industries

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced Monday that she is running for re-election to the Senate in 2024.

Driving the news The two-term senator and former presidential candidate laid out her progressive vision for a third term in a video posted to social media on Monday.

“I first ran for the Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and the powerful and against everyone else,” Warren, 73, says in the video.

“Now, I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do: Pass a wealth tax. Make child care affordable. Protect our coastal communities. And build a 21st-century transportation system across all of Massachusetts,” she said.

Zoom out: The video announcement features appearances from some of Warren's Democratic colleagues in Massachusetts, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Sen. Ed Markey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“Elizabeth is my partner in the Senate, and I have seen this perpetual energy machine up close,” Markey says in the video.

Warren first won election to her Senate seat in 2012, beating out incumbent Sen. Scott Brown (R). She was the first woman to be elected to the Senate from Massachusetts.

Go deeper... Senate GOP's 2024 landmines