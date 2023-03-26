3 hours ago - Economy & Business
1 big movie thing: an AI-generated film festival
On Wednesday, Runway AI presented the 10 finalists in its festival for AI-generated short films at a private event in San Francisco, showcasing what filmmakers can do today with generative AI tools.
Why it matters: This tech isn't just used by industry insiders who are enjoying playing around with the latest shiny thing: professional artists are already tapping them to expand their storytelling abilities.
The intrigue: Runway AI co-founder Cristóbal Valenzuela told me that the company plans to host its film festival again and has already received interest from other established festivals to partner.
- What's more, he added that instead of being worried that AI will replace them, filmmakers so far seem enthusiastic about the tech.