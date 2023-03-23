1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Bank of England raises interest rates again after hot inflation report
The Bank of England raised rates by a quarter-percentage point on Thursday, the latest central bank to press on in an effort to tackle inflation despite signs of stress in the global banking system.
Why it matters: The move came after a surprisingly sharp jump in price gains in the U.K., where inflation in the year through February reached 10.4%.
What they're saying: In a statement, Bank of England officials said they expect inflation will "fall significantly" in the coming months, thanks to a government cap on household energy bills and a drop in wholesale oil prices.
- Officials also said that the U.K. banking system was "resilient," though noted the sharp moves in global financial markets since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and in the lead-up to UBS's purchase of Credit Suisse.
The bottom line: Hotter-than-expected inflation continues to complicate policy decisions for central bankers.
- Before Thursday's decision, the Bank of England had previously hinted its aggressive rate hiking campaign — underway since December 2021 — could soon pause after a more benign outlook for inflation.