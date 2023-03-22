Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for assaulting police at Capitol riot
A Virginia man was sentenced to 52 months in prison Tuesday after striking officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, the Department of Justice announced.
Driving the news: Geoffrey William Sills, 31, of Mechanicsville was found guilty following a bench trial in August 2022 of obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon; and robbery.
Zoom in: During the insurrection, Sills partook in violence in the tunnel area leading to the entrance of the Capitol, according to court documents.
- Wearing black goggles and a black gas mask, prosecutors said he joined a line of rioters that pushed police officers back.
- Sills threw several "pole-like objects" at officers as they retreated, while filming the events and posting them to social media, per the DOJ.
- Prosecutors said he also wrested away a police baton from an officer and pointed a flashing strobe light at the police line, disorienting officers.
- Sills struck at several officers with the baton, hitting at least two of them, per the department.
Background: Sills was arrested and charged in June 2021, and has been behind bars since then.
- He was indicted with eight other defendants, five of whom have been convicted and three of whom are awaiting trial, per the DOJ.
What's next: Sills was also ordered to pay $2,000 restitution and serve 36 months of supervised release.
The big picture: Some 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, per the DOJ.
- These include over 320 people who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.