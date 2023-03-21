Data: Yahoo Finance. Chart: Axios Visuals.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank check company seeking to acquire Truth Social parent company TMTG, saw its shares soar 11% on Monday.

Behind the scenes: The apparent driver was former President Trump's claim of his impending arrest, which investors seem to believe could make Trump's sagging social media platform more popular.

Bloomberg recently reported that TMTG laid off some staffers, including its CTO.

Trump, who recently hit the five million follower mark on Truth Social (after more than a year in operation), is now reinstated on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. He still hasn't tweeted, but has posted on Facebook and YouTube.

DWAC originally planned to acquire TMTG last year, but had to secure shareholder extensions due to ongoing government investigations into the merger.

Balance sheet: DWAC last May said in a regulatory filing that TMTG's $15.36 million in new bridge financing meant that it "will have sufficient funds to meet its liabilities as they fall due for the 12-month period ending April 30, 2023."