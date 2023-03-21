26 mins ago - Economy & Business
DWAC shares spike on Trump arrest prediction
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank check company seeking to acquire Truth Social parent company TMTG, saw its shares soar 11% on Monday.
Behind the scenes: The apparent driver was former President Trump's claim of his impending arrest, which investors seem to believe could make Trump's sagging social media platform more popular.
- Bloomberg recently reported that TMTG laid off some staffers, including its CTO.
- Trump, who recently hit the five million follower mark on Truth Social (after more than a year in operation), is now reinstated on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. He still hasn't tweeted, but has posted on Facebook and YouTube.
- DWAC originally planned to acquire TMTG last year, but had to secure shareholder extensions due to ongoing government investigations into the merger.
Balance sheet: DWAC last May said in a regulatory filing that TMTG's $15.36 million in new bridge financing meant that it "will have sufficient funds to meet its liabilities as they fall due for the 12-month period ending April 30, 2023."
- Axios emailed TMTG to inquire about about the company's financial viability after April.
- The reply from TMTG spokesperson Shannon Devine: "By failing to see that our forecast was a standard 12-month projection up to April 2023, Axios reporters are either pretending to be illiterate or demonstrating their actual illiteracy."