Xi arrives in Russia to meet Putin

Xi and Putin meet in Feb. 2022 in Beijing. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via Getty

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for his first visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, according to Russian state news outlet Tass.

Why it matters: The three-day state visit is a major display of solidarity with Russia from its most important global partner. It comes amid warnings from Washington that Xi might back the Russian war effort more directly by providing arms — claims China has denied.

Thus far, China has not provided weapons or openly breached Western sanctions.

It has, however, helped shield Russia from Western efforts to isolate it, significantly increased imports of Russian oil, and become an even more crucial source for Russia of key inputs like microchips.

While Beijing claims to be a neutral arbiter and presented its own peace plan last month, officials and state media have echoed Putin's arguments that NATO is to blame. Some pro-Ukraine sentiments have been scrubbed from the internet.

Of note: Xi's trip comes after Putin visited the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol over the weekend.

On Friday, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for war crimes charges.

The big picture: Russia is far more reliant on China than vice-versa, particularly since the invasion.

But Russia remains a key source of oil, arms and military technology for China, and a key diplomatic partner given its seat on the UN Security Council and like-minded approach to disputes with the West, said Alexander Gabuev, an expert on the Russia-China relationship at the Carnegie Endowment.

"It's a very strong signal [from China] that, 'we will continue developing this strategic partnership, and it doesn't matter what the U.S. says about it," Gabuev said.

What's next: Xi is scheduled to remain in Russia until Wednesday.