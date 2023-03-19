Former Texas Gov. John Connally (R) met Middle Eastern leaders in 1980 to convince Iran to delay releasing American hostages — part of an effort to sabotage then-President Jimmy Carter’s reelection campaign, according to a New York Times report.

Why it matters: Ronald Reagan's subsequent presidency ushered in a conservative era that remains a model for Republicans. If Carter had secured the release of the hostages, he might have won instead.

Carter's aides have long suspected that his campaign was torpedoed by Reagan affiliates who wanted to delay the release of American hostages until after the election.

Driving the news: Former Lt. Gov. Ben Barnes, a protege of Connally, told the Times that he accompanied Connally on a tour of the Middle East in the summer of 1980, and that Connally wanted to get the message to Iran's leaders.

With Carter in hospice care, Barnes felt like it was time to share his 43-year-old secret, the New York Times writes.

What happened: After spreading the message to Middle Eastern leaders, Connally and Barnes briefed the Reagan campaign in a lounge at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, Barnes told the paper.

The hostages were held until the day Reagan was inaugurated.

Between the lines: The term "October surprise" was originally coined by Reagan's camp, describing fears that Carter would get the hostages out right before the election.

Of note: Connally was in President John. F. Kennedy's limo when Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

He was wounded in the back, wrist and thigh.

What they're saying: "History needs to know that this happened," Barnes, who turns 85 next month, said in one of several interviews on the topic.

Yes, but: While documents in several archives corroborate the basic timeline, the story is difficult to confirm after so much time, the New York Times writes.

The other side: John B. Connally III, the former governor’s eldest son, told the paper that he remembered his father taking the Middle East trip but never heard about any message to Iran.