1 hour ago - Health
Company recalls frozen fruit sold nationwide due to Hepatitis A risk
A company in Oregon is recalling frozen fruit distributed to major food retailers such as Costco and Trader Joe's following an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.
Driving the news: The recalled products are frozen organic strawberries sold at grocery stores in certain states and a frozen organic tropical fruit blend sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide.
Details: On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration shared an announcement from the Scenic Fruit Company in Gresham, Oregon, saying it had stopped producing and distributing the fruit.
- "Although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund," the announcement says.
- Trader Joe's said in a statement Friday that "no illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed."
- A full list of the recalled products can be found on the FDA website.
Threat level: As of Mar. 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had received five reports of Hepatitis A cases from the state of Washington.
- Two people were hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
- Evidence has pointed to frozen organic strawberries as the likely source of the outbreak, per the CDC.
- Another company, California Splendor, Inc., has also issued a recall for frozen organic strawberries sold at some Costco stores on the West Coast.