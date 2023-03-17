Finish Line: Gratitude attitude

Political reporter Jonathan Swan, in his farewell Q & A with our Axios staff, said the best piece of advice he'd ever received was that you get back everything — and more — if you give it away.

Swan, a rare media star whose generosity grew in proportion to his stardom, was talking about sharing sources, bylines and reporting advice.

Why it matters: The older I get, the more certain I am this applies to every aspect of life — particularly work. The more you give and serve others, the more you benefit and get ahead.

This cuts against the popular narratives of the "great man" — the daring but often uncaring entrepreneur or billionaire glass-breaker.

There's often an assumption you need a cutthroat edge or I-don't-give-a-rip abandon to do big things fast.

Reality check: I'm not suggesting great success flows from being soft or merely generous. But everyone should aspire to be both great and generous — the twin wins.

When I think of our most talented yet generous colleagues — editor-in-chief Sara Kehaulani Goo, or media trends expert Sara Fischer, or Mia Vallo, our head of marketing and growth — they tend to be exceptionally ambitious, workaholics and hyper-competitive.

But they give to others what was given to them. And they don't assume they are spectacularly special just because they are spectacularly talented.

Some ways to put this into practice: