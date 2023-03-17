Stat du jour: 50-40-90 club

Steph Curry's huge game on Wednesday (50 pts on 20-28 field goals, 8-14 3-pointers) upped his shooting averages this season to 50.4% from the field, 44% from three and 91.5% from the free-throw line.

Why it matters: If those percentages hold, he'll join Steve Nash and Larry Bird as the only players in National Basketball Association history with multiple 50-40-90 seasons.

Nash (4x): 2005-06 (51.2/43.9/92.1%); 2007-08 (50.4/47/90.6%); 2008-09 (50.3/43.9/93.3%); 2009-10 (50.7/42.6/93.8%)

Bird (2x): 1986-87 (52.5/40/91%); 1987-88 (52.7/41.4/91.6%)

Curry (2x): 2015-16 (50.4/45.4/90.8%); 2022-23 (50.4/44/91.5%)

The rest: Just eight other players have recorded a 50-40-90 season: Kyrie Irving (2020-21), Malcolm Brogdon (2018-19), Kevin Durant (2012-13), José Calderón (2007-08), Dirk Nowitzki (2006-07), Steve Kerr (1995-96) Reggie Miller (1993-94) and Mark Price (1988-89).