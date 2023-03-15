The promise and perils of staking cryptocurrency

Crypto staking is a way of maintaining consensus over bookkeeping systems with thousands of simultaneously updated copies — that is, a blockchain.

Why it matters: A massive amount of value is tied up in staking. On Ethereum alone, 17.6 million ethers (about $30 billion in value, or 14% of ether's total market cap) is staked on the network, guaranteeing its transactions are provably fair.

Many other blockchains also use staking, such as everything in the Cosmos ecosystem, Avalanche and Tezos. Each of them also has a massive amount of value staked.

Big picture: Stakers are like the bookkeepers on the blockchains.

They check every transaction and make sure that the person sending it actually has the funds to send. If the sender does, it gets logged permanently on chain.

Zoom in: With billions of dollars in value at stake, such bookkeepers might be tempted to cheat and put funds in their own pockets or those of their friends.

But that puts their stake at risk. Those funds posted on the network are a sort of surety, and could be taken by other bookkeepers if one is found to be misbehaving.

In short, Ethereum has $30 billion in crypto ensuring that everyone plays fair.

The upshot: These bookkeepers are willing to take this risk because they get paid to do so. They get fresh new emissions of cryptocurrency for every block they take responsibility for validating.

Plus they get all the fees associated with transactions in that block.

Users of blockchains have to pay them to run transactions. It's not much, but it adds up.

Between the lines: It actually isn't just that they play fair. It's also that they do the job well. A staker can lose some stake if it goes offline or screws up (though it won't be as bad as if they steal).

This has made staking a highly professionalized field with big companies that have whole tech teams running them, which isn't super democratic.

Of note: Obol Labs is a new startup making it feasible to split up duties, which could enable more kinds of entities to participate.

Even as it stands, tens of thousands of validators are running around the world.

The intrigue: A person or company doesn't have to do the validation in order to participate though. It's also possible to delegate.

Basically, you entrust your crypto to one of these bookkeepers and you share in the rewards it earns pro rata.

The biggest network of delegators is called Lido, which has $9 billion of cryptocurrency allotted to it across five different blockchains.

Another really big network is Coinbase, which enables its users to stake their assets seamlessly in the app. So far, $1.8 billion in ether has been staked on the largest U.S. exchange.

Kraken, a competing exchange, recently shut down a similar program at the behest of the SEC.

Be smart: Both Lido and Coinbase tokenize people's stakes. That means they get a sort of cryptocurrency coupon for their deposits, one that tracks their staking earnings and that can be traded on chain, without unstaking.

That's why it's called "liquid staking."

What we're watching: Ethereum's staking program has been unique. What has gone into Ethereum as a stake has not come out again, by design. But when the Ethereum protocol undergoes its next big upgrade this month, stakers can start withdrawing ether.

It's anyone's guess how much of those billions of dollars in locked up assets will actually hit the market again.

