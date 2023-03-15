National Audubon Society votes to keep name despite ties to slavery

John James Audubon (1785-1851). Painting by an unknown artist showing Audubon in a landscape holding his rifle with his hunting dog and horse by his side. Photo: Getty Images

The National Audubon Society’s board of directors voted to keep the organization's name despite calls to cut ties with John James Audubon, a bird artist and enslaver the organization announced Wednesday.

The big picture: The decision follows a fierce debate over the past year and resulted in the society announcing a new $25 million commitment toward expanding equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging work.

Three board members resigned in response to the decision, the Washington Post reported.

Some local chapters of the National Audubon Society have already dropped the name, including Chicago, D.C., Seattle and Portland, as well as its employee union, The Bird Union.

Details: The board of directors started a "robust and inclusive" evaluation process more than a year ago involving feedback from over 2,300 internal and external stakeholders "with a focus on reaching people of color and younger people," according to the announcement.

They also commissioned historical research into "John James Audubon’s life, views, and how they did—and did not—reflect his time."

Background: John James Audubon was a 19th-century naturalist and illustrator whose work impacted the field of ornithology. He was also an enslaver and anti-abolitionist.

What they’re saying: In an open letter, CEO Elizabeth Gray acknowledged Audubon was "an enslaver whose racist views and treatment of Black and Indigenous people must be reckoned with."