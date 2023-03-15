Retail sales drop in February after consumer spending surge

Consumers pulled back on spending at retail stores last month, after a burst of spending in January that was even stronger than previously estimated.

Driving the news: Shoppers spent less at furniture stores, restaurants and elsewhere, as retail sales fell 0.4% in February, according to data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The figures are not adjusted for inflation.

That followed a strong 3.2% jump in retail sales for January, which was revised slightly higher.

Why it matters: The year began with ultra-strong consumer spending in January, which suggested, along with other economic indicators that month, that demand was heating up.