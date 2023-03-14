FDA: Paxlovid not associated with COVID rebound

Paxlovid isn't associated with COVID rebound, in which patients test positive or have symptoms days after a course of the drug is completed, Food and Drug Administration staff said in briefing documents released Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the first time the FDA has publicly discussed if the phenomenon is actually due to the antiviral — a question that’s swirled around its use since Pfizer's drug was granted emergency use authorization in December 2021.

The big picture: The documents were prepared ahead of a Thursday meeting of FDA advisers, who will vote on whether to give the pill full approval for patients at high risk of hospitalization or death.

FDA staff said that Pfizer’s clinical trials support the notion that Paxlovid’s benefits outweigh its risks.

Zoom in: Both the FDA and Pfizer concluded that rebound is likely part of the natural course of a COVID infection and that it does not lead to severe disease when it occurs.

Rebound has also been observed in the absence of Paxlovid treatment, with potential rates ranging from 10% to 16%.

The likelihood of rebound was not significantly different between patients who were sick with the omicron variant compared to the delta variant.

What’s next: FDA regulators acknowledged more research is needed to determine whether a longer-term dosage than the customary five-day Paxlovid course could be needed for moderate-to-severely immunocompromised patients.