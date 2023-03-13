Women's bracket: Gamecocks look to run it back

South Carolina earned its second straight No. 1 overall seed when the women's NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday.

Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford earned the other three No. 1 seeds.

Format: The women will play their regionals at two sites this year instead of four.

Greenville (S.C.) 1: 1. South Carolina, 2. Maryland, 3. Notre Dame, 4. UCLA, 5. Oklahoma, 6. Creighton, 7. Arizona, 8. South Florida, 9. Marquette, 10. West Virginia, 11. Illinois/Mississippi State, 12. Portland, 13. Sacramento State, 14. Southern Utah, 15. Holy Cross, 16. Norfolk State

Field notes:

Conferences with multiple bids: ACC (8), Big Ten (7), Pac-12 (7), SEC (7), Big 12 (6), Big East (5), American (2), West Coast (2)

First-timers: Saint Louis, Sacramento State, Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Utah all earned their first-ever March Madness berths.

Saint Louis, Sacramento State, Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Utah all earned their first-ever March Madness berths. Welcome back: Monmouth (first appearance since 1983), Portland (1997), Tennessee Tech (2000), Norfolk State (2002), Illinois (2003), Holy Cross (2007) and East Carolina (2007) all return after 15-plus-year absences.

What's next: The action begins Wednesday and Thursday with the First Four.