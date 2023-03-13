54 mins ago - Sports
Women's bracket: Gamecocks look to run it back
South Carolina earned its second straight No. 1 overall seed when the women's NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday.
Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford earned the other three No. 1 seeds.
Format: The women will play their regionals at two sites this year instead of four.
- Greenville (S.C.) 1: 1. South Carolina, 2. Maryland, 3. Notre Dame, 4. UCLA, 5. Oklahoma, 6. Creighton, 7. Arizona, 8. South Florida, 9. Marquette, 10. West Virginia, 11. Illinois/Mississippi State, 12. Portland, 13. Sacramento State, 14. Southern Utah, 15. Holy Cross, 16. Norfolk State
- Greenville 2: 1. Indiana, 2. Utah, 3. LSU, 4. Villanova, 5. Washington State, 6. Michigan, 7. NC State, 8. Oklahoma State, 9. Miami, 10. Princeton, 11. UNLV, 12. Florida Gulf Coast, 13. Cleveland State, 14. Hawaii, 15. Gardner-Webb, 16. Tennessee Tech/Monmouth
- Seattle 3: 1. Virginia Tech, 2. UConn, 3. Ohio State, 4. Tennessee, 5. Iowa State, 6. North Carolina, 7. Baylor, 8. USC, 9. South Dakota State, 10. Alabama, 11. Purdue/St. John's, 12. Toledo, 13. Saint Louis, 14. James Madison, 15. Vermont, 16. Chattanooga
- Seattle 4: 1. Stanford, 2. Iowa, 3. Duke, 4. Texas, 5. Louisville, 6. Colorado, 7. Florida State, 8. Ole Miss, 9. Gonzaga, 10. Georgia, 11. Middle Tennessee, 12. Drake, 13. East Carolina, 14. Iona, 15. Southeastern Louisiana, 16. Southern/Sacred Heart
Field notes:
- Conferences with multiple bids: ACC (8), Big Ten (7), Pac-12 (7), SEC (7), Big 12 (6), Big East (5), American (2), West Coast (2)
- First four out: Columbia, Kansas, UMass, Oregon
- First-timers: Saint Louis, Sacramento State, Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Utah all earned their first-ever March Madness berths.
- Welcome back: Monmouth (first appearance since 1983), Portland (1997), Tennessee Tech (2000), Norfolk State (2002), Illinois (2003), Holy Cross (2007) and East Carolina (2007) all return after 15-plus-year absences.
What's next: The action begins Wednesday and Thursday with the First Four.
- Wednesday: No. 16 Southern vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart; No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Illinois
- Thursday: No. 16 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 16 Monmouth; No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 11 St. John's