44 mins ago - Sports
Women's March Madness bracket revealed
South Carolina earned their second straight No. 1 overall seed when the women's NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday night. Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford earned the other three No. 1 seeds.
- Greenville (S.C.) 1 Region*: 1. South Carolina, 2. Maryland, 3. Notre Dame, 4. UCLA, 5. Oklahoma, 6. Creighton, 7. Arizona, 8. South Florida, 9. Marquette, 10. West Virginia, 11. Illinois/Mississippi St., 12. Portland, 13. Sacramento St., 14. Southern Utah, 15. Holy Cross, 16. Norfolk St.
- Greenville 2 Region: 1. Indiana, 2. Utah, 3. LSU, 4. Villanova, 5. Washington St., 6. Michigan, 7. NC St., 8. Oklahoma St., 9. Miami, 10. Princeton, 11. UNLV, 12. Florida Gulf Coast, 13. Cleveland St., 14. Hawaii, 15. Gardner-Webb, 16. Tennessee Tech/Monmouth
- Seattle 3 Region: 1. Virginia Tech, 2. UConn, 3. Ohio St., 4. Tennessee, 5. Iowa St., 6. North Carolina, 7. Baylor, 8. USC, 9. South Dakota St., 10. Alabama, 11. Purdue/St. John's, 12. Toledo, 13. Saint Louis, 14. James Madison, 15. Vermont, 16. Chattanooga
- Seattle 4 Region: 1. Stanford, 2. Iowa, 3. Duke, 4. Texas, 5. Louisville, 6. Colorado, 7. Florida St., 8. Ole Miss, 9. Gonzaga, 10. Georgia, 11. Middle Tennessee, 12. Drake, 13. East Carolina, 14. Iona, 15. Southeastern Louisiana, 16. Southern/Sacred Heart
Notes:
- Multiple bids: ACC (8), Big Ten (7), Pac-12 (7), SEC (7), Big 12 (6), Big East (5), American (2), West Coast (2).
- First-timers: Saint Louis, Sacramento St., Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Utah all earned their first-ever March Madness berths.
- Welcome back: Monmouth (first appearance since 1983), Portland (1997), Tennessee Tech (2000), Norfolk St. (2002), Illinois (2003), Holy Cross (2007) and East Carolina (2007) all return after 15+ year absences.
What's next: The action begins Wednesday and Thursday with the "First Four," which will be played at campus sites.
- Wednesday: No. 16 Southern vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart; No. 11 Mississippi St. vs. No. 11 Illinois
- Thursday: No. 16 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 16 Monmouth; No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 11 St. John's
*The women are playing their regionals in two sites this year instead of four.