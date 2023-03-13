Women's March Madness bracket revealed

South Carolina earned their second straight No. 1 overall seed when the women's NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday night. Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford earned the other three No. 1 seeds.

Greenville (S.C.) 1 Region*: 1. South Carolina, 2. Maryland, 3. Notre Dame, 4. UCLA, 5. Oklahoma, 6. Creighton, 7. Arizona, 8. South Florida, 9. Marquette, 10. West Virginia, 11. Illinois/Mississippi St., 12. Portland, 13. Sacramento St., 14. Southern Utah, 15. Holy Cross, 16. Norfolk St.

Greenville 2 Region: 1. Indiana, 2. Utah, 3. LSU, 4. Villanova, 5. Washington St., 6. Michigan, 7. NC St., 8. Oklahoma St., 9. Miami, 10. Princeton, 11. UNLV, 12. Florida Gulf Coast, 13. Cleveland St., 14. Hawaii, 15. Gardner-Webb, 16. Tennessee Tech/Monmouth

1. Indiana, 2. Utah, 3. LSU, 4. Villanova, 5. Washington St., 6. Michigan, 7. NC St., 8. Oklahoma St., 9. Miami, 10. Princeton, 11. UNLV, 12. Florida Gulf Coast, 13. Cleveland St., 14. Hawaii, 15. Gardner-Webb, 16. Tennessee Tech/Monmouth Seattle 3 Region: 1. Virginia Tech, 2. UConn, 3. Ohio St., 4. Tennessee, 5. Iowa St., 6. North Carolina, 7. Baylor, 8. USC, 9. South Dakota St., 10. Alabama, 11. Purdue/St. John's, 12. Toledo, 13. Saint Louis, 14. James Madison, 15. Vermont, 16. Chattanooga

1. Virginia Tech, 2. UConn, 3. Ohio St., 4. Tennessee, 5. Iowa St., 6. North Carolina, 7. Baylor, 8. USC, 9. South Dakota St., 10. Alabama, 11. Purdue/St. John's, 12. Toledo, 13. Saint Louis, 14. James Madison, 15. Vermont, 16. Chattanooga Seattle 4 Region: 1. Stanford, 2. Iowa, 3. Duke, 4. Texas, 5. Louisville, 6. Colorado, 7. Florida St., 8. Ole Miss, 9. Gonzaga, 10. Georgia, 11. Middle Tennessee, 12. Drake, 13. East Carolina, 14. Iona, 15. Southeastern Louisiana, 16. Southern/Sacred Heart

Notes:

Multiple bids: ACC (8), Big Ten (7), Pac-12 (7), SEC (7), Big 12 (6), Big East (5), American (2), West Coast (2).

First-timers: Saint Louis, Sacramento St., Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Utah all earned their first-ever March Madness berths.

Saint Louis, Sacramento St., Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Utah all earned their first-ever March Madness berths. Welcome back: Monmouth (first appearance since 1983), Portland (1997), Tennessee Tech (2000), Norfolk St. (2002), Illinois (2003), Holy Cross (2007) and East Carolina (2007) all return after 15+ year absences.

What's next: The action begins Wednesday and Thursday with the "First Four," which will be played at campus sites.

Wednesday: No. 16 Southern vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart; No. 11 Mississippi St. vs. No. 11 Illinois

No. 16 Southern vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart; No. 11 Mississippi St. vs. No. 11 Illinois Thursday: No. 16 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 16 Monmouth; No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 11 St. John's

*The women are playing their regionals in two sites this year instead of four.