Men's bracket: Tide on top

Alabama earned its first-ever No. 1 overall seed when the men's NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday.

Houston, Kansas and Purdue earned the other three No. 1 seeds.

South (Louisville): 1. Alabama, 2. Arizona, 3. Baylor, 4. Virginia, 5. San Diego State, 6. Creighton, 7. Missouri, 8. Maryland, 9. West Virginia, 10. Utah State, 11. NC State, 12. Charleston, 13. Furman, 14. UC Santa Barbara, 15. Princeton, 16. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi/Southeast Missouri State

West (Las Vegas): 1. Kansas, 2. UCLA, 3. Gonzaga, 4. UConn, 5. Saint Mary's, 6. TCU, 7. Northwestern, 8. Arkansas, 9. Illinois, 10. Boise State, 11. Arizona State/Nevada, 12. VCU, 13. Iona, 14. Grand Canyon, 15. UNC Asheville, 16. Howard

Midwest (Kansas City): 1. Houston, 2. Texas, 3. Xavier, 4. Indiana, 5. Miami, 6. Iowa State, 7. Texas A&M, 8. Iowa, 9. Auburn, 10. Penn State, 11. Mississippi State/Pittsburgh, 12. Drake, 13. Kent State, 14. Kennesaw State, 15. Colgate, 16. Northern Kentucky

East (New York): 1. Purdue, 2. Marquette, 3. Kansas State, 4. Tennessee, 5. Duke, 6. Kentucky, 7. Michigan State, 8. Memphis, 9. Florida Atlantic, 10. USC, 11. Providence, 12. Oral Roberts, 13. Louisiana, 14. Montana State, 15. Vermont, 16. Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson

Field notes:

Conferences with multiple bids: Big Ten (8), SEC (8), Big 12 (7), ACC (5), Big East (5), Pac-12 (4), Mountain West (4), West Coast (2), American (2)

First four out: Oklahoma State, Rutgers, North Carolina, Clemson

Welcome back: Furman (last appeared in 1980), Howard (1992), Southeast Missouri State (2000) and Florida Atlantic (2002) are back after 20-plus-year absences.

First-timer: Kennesaw State (eligible for the postseason since 2010) earned its first-ever March Madness berth.

Kennesaw State (eligible for the postseason since 2010) earned its first-ever March Madness berth. Hot at the right time: Texas Southern went 14-20 but won the SWAC Tournament, making the Tigers the third 20-loss team to ever make the field.

What's next: The action begins Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.