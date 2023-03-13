Gadi Schwartz to host new NBC News NOW primetime show
NBC News on Monday will debut "Stay Tuned NOW," a new primetime streaming program on NBC News NOW, anchored by NBC News' Gadi Schwartz.
Why it matters: The Guatemalan-born Schwartz will be one of the few Latinos to anchor a national U.S. news show, even as Hispanic audiences grow.
Details: "Stay Tuned NOW" is scheduled to air on weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
- NBC News said the show is an extension of "Stay Tuned" — a mobile-first, Gen Z news brand averaging 38 million monthly episode views — which Schwartz also co-hosts.
- The new streaming primetime program will dive into the day's most talked-about reports and the latest breaking news.
- "Stay Tuned NOW" also will examine the "Future of Everything" with a daily segment covering advancements in tech and science shaping the world, the network said.
- It also will introduce "The Temperature Check," a recurring feature on the changing climate, its impacts and the global response.
What they're saying: "As someone who was born in Guatemala, and raised in New Mexico, I'm honored to add that additional perspective to our coverage of our communities," Schwartz told Axios.
- Schwartz said "Stay Tuned NOW" will spotlight reporting from Noticias Telemundo and hopes to eventually anchor the program from cities across the American Southwest.
- "Latinidad is a kaleidoscope of culture and it gives me so much hope that we are finding new ways to reflect that in our programming."
Background: Schwartz has covered immigration, the U.S.-Mexico border, disinformation, numerous election cycles, and natural disasters as a correspondent for NBC News based in Los Angeles.
- He previously worked as a reporter at television stations in Los Angeles and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
