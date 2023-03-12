1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
At least 8 dead after boats capsize off San Diego coast
At least eight people are dead after two fishing boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California, authorities said at a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department press briefing on Sunday.
Driving the news: Officials were alerted to the incident by a 911 call at around 11:30 pm local time on Saturday, SDFD Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said.
- Once rescuers arrived at San Diego's Black's Beach, access to the area was "very difficult" due to the tide and the coastal cliff, Gartland added.
The big picture: It's not yet clear what caused the boats to capsize and no survivors were found, Gartland said.
- The person who placed the 911 call said that eight people had been on one vessel and 15 were on the other, he added.
- Eight bodies were recovered from the beach and the water, but no details were available about the nationalities of the deceased, according to Gartland.
- "This is one of the worst maritime smuggling tragedies that I can think of," Gartland said.
- Lifeguards and U.S. Coast Guard were continuing the search and rescue operations Sunday.
- The SDFD and U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately reply to Axios' request for comment.