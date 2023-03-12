At least 8 dead after boats capsize off San Diego coast

At least eight people are dead after two fishing boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California, authorities said at a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department press briefing on Sunday.

Driving the news: Officials were alerted to the incident by a 911 call at around 11:30 pm local time on Saturday, SDFD Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said.

Once rescuers arrived at San Diego's Black's Beach, access to the area was "very difficult" due to the tide and the coastal cliff, Gartland added.

The big picture: It's not yet clear what caused the boats to capsize and no survivors were found, Gartland said.