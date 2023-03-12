An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in the unincorporated community of Pajaro in Watsonville, California, on March 11. Residents were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night after an atmospheric river surge broke the Pajaro Levee and sent flood waters flowing into the community. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

A powerful atmospheric river storm brought heavy rain, snow and floods to Northern and Central California over the weekend.

The big picture: The current system is the latest in a series of storms that have battered the Golden State this year. Another significant atmospheric river event is likely to hit the region beginning Monday.

Zoom in: Monterey County officials said a breach in a river embankment led to massive flooding overnight. The entire town of Pajaro is now under some level of water, per the Los Angeles Times.

Through the lens: These photos show a glimpse into the damage done.

In an aerial view, workers make emergency repairs to a road that was washed out by heavy rains on March 10, in Soquel, California. An atmospheric river event brought high winds and heavy rains to Northern California that caused localized flooding and toppled trees. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Vehicles are seen in flood during heavy rain in Springville, California on March 11, as atmospheric river storms hit California, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Pajaro on March 11. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

An aerial view shows people sitting on a bench in a flooded neighborhood in Pajaro on March 11. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

In an aerial view, a flooded farm is seen on March 10, near Strathmore, California. Another in a series of atmospheric river storms from the Pacific Ocean has brought a warm rain to the region, which is falling on top of, and melting, large areas of snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, increasing the risk of floods at lower elevations. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

This aerial photograph shows cars and homes engulfed by floodwaters in Pajaro on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

This aerial photograph shows vehicles and homes in floodwaters in Pajaro on March 11. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

A man helps Naomi Rodriguez (R) walk through flood waters in Pajaro on March 11. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Both sides of Highway 99 closed due to flooding in Earlimart of Tulare County on March 11. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

