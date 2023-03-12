2 hours ago - Energy & Environment
In photos: Atmospheric river floods a storm-ravaged California
A powerful atmospheric river storm brought heavy rain, snow and floods to Northern and Central California over the weekend.
The big picture: The current system is the latest in a series of storms that have battered the Golden State this year. Another significant atmospheric river event is likely to hit the region beginning Monday.
- Dangerous conditions continue this weekend: Rain and melting snow will cause "widespread considerable flooding impacts" in some regions, per the National Weather Service.
- Much of California is still under some type of flood warning, watch or advisory, the NWS said.
- More than 14,400 people remain without power in California at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
- Evacuation orders were issued to some areas around the Salinas River, and the coastal Santa Cruz County as well as Kern County.
- At least two storm-related deaths were confirmed by state officials Friday.
Zoom in: Monterey County officials said a breach in a river embankment led to massive flooding overnight. The entire town of Pajaro is now under some level of water, per the Los Angeles Times.
Through the lens: These photos show a glimpse into the damage done.
