2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Charted: Analyzing “thank yous” at the Oscars
There are a few things you can count on at the Academy Awards: Cheers, tears and of course the “thank yous."
The big picture: We analyzed more than 1,800 Oscar acceptance speeches and found that 97% thanked someone.
By the numbers: Other common words include “academy” (49%), “film” (35%), and “honor” (28%). And then of course, the name drops:
- The most commonly referenced names included John (13%), David (9%), Michael (9%), Bob (8%) and Peter (7%).
Dive deeper: Explore the word analysis by category using the dropdown menu in the interactive chart.