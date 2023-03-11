Note: Common words removed for clarity; Data: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Credit: Jared Whalen/Axios

There are a few things you can count on at the Academy Awards: Cheers, tears and of course the “thank yous."

The big picture: We analyzed more than 1,800 Oscar acceptance speeches and found that 97% thanked someone.

By the numbers: Other common words include “academy” (49%), “film” (35%), and “honor” (28%). And then of course, the name drops:

The most commonly referenced names included John (13%), David (9%), Michael (9%), Bob (8%) and Peter (7%).

Dive deeper: Explore the word analysis by category using the dropdown menu in the interactive chart.