46 mins ago - World
In photos: International Women's Day protests in Latin America
Thousands of women across Latin America and the Caribbean marked International Women's Day on Wednesday with protests, seeking to bring attention to issues such as gender-based violence and pay disparities.
The big picture: Latin America and the Caribbean have some of the worst rates of gender-based violence in the world, according to UN data.
Last year, at least 4,473 women in Latin America were killed because of their gender — an average of 12 per day.
Women in several of these countries in 2020 started a new annual tradition, known as "Un día sin nosotras," (a day without us) which is held every March 9. Women on this day abstain from working or doing unpaid labor.