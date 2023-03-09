In photos: International Women's Day protests in Latin America

A woman with a hand painted in purple in the face chants during a demonstration commemorate International Women's Day on March 8 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Tomás Cuesta/Getty Images

Thousands of women across Latin America and the Caribbean marked International Women's Day on Wednesday with protests, seeking to bring attention to issues such as gender-based violence and pay disparities.

The big picture: Latin America and the Caribbean have some of the worst rates of gender-based violence in the world, according to UN data.

Demonstrators march in Bogotá, Colombia, march on Wednesday. Photo: Nathalia Angarita/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last year, at least 4,473 women in Latin America were killed because of their gender — an average of 12 per day.

Thousands of women demonstrate in Mexico City. Mexico has one of the highest rates of gender-based violence. Photo: Amaranta Marentes Orozco/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Women in several of these countries in 2020 started a new annual tradition, known as "Un día sin nosotras," (a day without us) which is held every March 9. Women on this day abstain from working or doing unpaid labor.

Women in São Paulo hold a sign saying "here's to being a woman without living in fear." Photo: Cris Faga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A woman takes part in a demonstration to mark the International Women's Day in São Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Miguel Schincariol/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators march in support of abortion and other women's rights in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Wednesday. Photo: Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images

A woman in in Guatemala City, Guatemala, swirls her butterfly wings during a women's demonstration on Wednesday. Photo: Fabricio Alonzo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An International Women's Day protest in Bogotá, Colombia, on Wednesday. Photo: Vannessa Jimenez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images