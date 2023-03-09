Skip to main content
Updated 3 mins ago - World

Church shooting in Germany leaves several people dead

Shawna Chen
Photo of law enforcement officers gathered outside a building that has been cordoned off with red police tape

Police officers gather at the scene of a shooting in the Alsterdorf district of Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday. Photo: Gregor Fischer via Getty Images

A shooting at a church in Hamburg, Germany, left several people dead and wounded on Thursday, local police said.

The big picture: At least six people died in the shooting at a building belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses, according to German outlet Spiegel. The shooting in the country's second-largest city occurred at about 9pm local time, German tabloid Bild reported.

  • Police said they had not immediately identified a motive for the shooting.

The latest: "Our investigations are running at full speed," Hamburg Police tweeted Thursday evening. "As soon as there is reliable information ... we will inform you immediately."

  • Special forces have been deployed alongside local police, according to Andy Grote, the interior minister for the city of Hamburg.
  • It's unclear exactly how many were killed or injured, and police have not confirmed whether the perpetrator is among the dead.

What they're saying: Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher called the reports "shocking" on Twitter.

  • "My deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Tschentscher tweeted. "The emergency services are working ... to track down the perpetrator(s)."

Worth noting: Mass shootings are rare in Germany. Between 1998 and 2019, the country recorded five mass shootings compared to 101 in the U.S., a 2022 study found.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper