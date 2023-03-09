Church shooting in Germany leaves several people dead
A shooting at a church in Hamburg, Germany, left several people dead and wounded on Thursday, local police said.
The big picture: At least six people died in the shooting at a building belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses, according to German outlet Spiegel. The shooting in the country's second-largest city occurred at about 9pm local time, German tabloid Bild reported.
- Police said they had not immediately identified a motive for the shooting.
The latest: "Our investigations are running at full speed," Hamburg Police tweeted Thursday evening. "As soon as there is reliable information ... we will inform you immediately."
- Special forces have been deployed alongside local police, according to Andy Grote, the interior minister for the city of Hamburg.
- It's unclear exactly how many were killed or injured, and police have not confirmed whether the perpetrator is among the dead.
What they're saying: Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher called the reports "shocking" on Twitter.
- "My deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Tschentscher tweeted. "The emergency services are working ... to track down the perpetrator(s)."
Worth noting: Mass shootings are rare in Germany. Between 1998 and 2019, the country recorded five mass shootings compared to 101 in the U.S., a 2022 study found.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.