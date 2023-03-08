1 hour ago - Podcasts
Home prices falling at last
The cost of buying a house has been soaring for the past few years, and prices are finally starting to fall. But things aren't much easier for first-time buyers.
- Also, the kidnapping of Americans spotlights violence in Mexico.
- And, the NTSB investigates Norfolk Southern Railway.
- Plus, we want to hear how you use your local library.
Guests: Axios' Emily Peck and Marina Franco.
