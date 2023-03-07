Data: Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

American manufacturing growth started outpacing the rest of the world's growth at the end of last year — for the first time in recent memory.

The big picture: The reasons for the surprising flip-flop are primarily energy and COVID-related, according to the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center.

Production of renewable energy equipment saw a big uptick in the U.S. last year, and oil exports soared, too.

Also: Domestic production of medical equipment like masks, gloves and pharmaceuticals grew.

Meanwhile, China’s manufacturing growth was muted because of its zero-COVID policies, while the eurozone’s production has been impacted by higher energy prices.

“While the rest of the world grew a little, the US surged,” the Atlantic Council wrote.

Details: The chart shows the difference between the U.S. and the world's (excluding the U.S.) industrial production year-over-year percent change. The Atlantic Council calculations are based on data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

What’s next: The Fed's rate-hiking campaign could still slow down manufacturing, as the WSJ reports.