Immigration seen as a solution to nursing home labor woes

Increased immigration could help solve nursing homes' persistent workforce shortages and improve the quality of care in communal health settings, a new National Bureau of Economic Research paper found.

Why it matters: Nursing homes have been hit the hardest by staffing shortages post-pandemic, and the Biden administration could issue a rule on minimum staffing requirements as soon as this spring to address quality issues.

Yes, but: The percentage of Americans wanting less immigration has surged since President Biden took office, and a divided Congress isn't likely to liberalize policies.

By the numbers: 87% of nursing homes have moderate to high staffing shortages, according to a 2022 survey from the American Health Care Association, which represents the industry.

Immigrants make up about 19% of workers in nursing homes, per the NBER paper.

Every 10% increase in female immigration would yield 0.7% more nurse assistant hours per nursing home resident and 1.1% more registered nurse hours, researchers projected.

Short-term hospitalizations of nursing home residents would also decline 0.6%.

The details: Immigrant health care workers can work in the U.S. with temporary work (H1-B) visas or employment-based visas (EB-3).