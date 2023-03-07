Mexican-born fighter shocks the MMA world

Alexa Grasso of Mexico reacts to her win over Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan in the UFC women's flyweight championship fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Mexican-born mixed martial arts fighter Alexa Grasso stunned the MMA world Saturday after beating the heavy favorite Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan to capture the UFC women's flyweight championship.

The big picture: Grasso's victory, which made her the UFC's first Mexican women's champion, illustrates how much MMA is growing south of the border.

MMA gyms are opening across Mexico, and popular gyms in the U.S., like Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are attracting Mexican fighters to train.

UFC men's flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and interim featherweight champion Yair Rodríguez, both Mexicans, also won championships this year.

Brazilian women have long led the sport.

Details: Shevchenko, one of the most dominant UFC women's fighters of all time, appeared to be ahead in a close contest until Grasso used a fourth-round rear-naked choke finish to force the champ to submit.

An emotional Grasso, who is from Guadalajara, raised her hands in victory while on the mat until a trainer lifted her.

"Please punch me. I feel like I'm dreaming," Grasso said in an interview right after her win. "I've been dreaming for this moment for so long."

Alexa Grasso chokes Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 285. Phot: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Zoom out: Grasso was a 6-to-1 underdog who had only made her UFC flyweight debut in August 2020.

Considered an outstanding boxer, few thought she had enough skills on the ground to make an opponent like Shevchenko submit.

The intrigue: The fight in Las Vegas was held in front of a crowd of celebrities, including retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

"Viva Mexico!" UFC legend Connor McGregor yelled after Grasso stunned the crowd with her surprising victory.

Alexa Grasso reacts to getting the UFC flyweight belt placed on her. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

What's next: The UFC will likely schedule a rematch between Grasso and Shevchenko soon.

