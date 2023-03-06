Paul Manafort agrees to pay $3.15 million to settle with DOJ

Paul Manafort arrives to his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court in June 2019. Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has agreed to pay $3.15 million to settle a civil case brought by the Justice Department last year over undeclared foreign bank accounts, court documents show.

The big picture: The lawsuit, filed in April 2022, alleged that Manafort failed to report over 20 foreign bank accounts, which he controlled in countries including Cyprus, the United Kingdom, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in 2013 and 2014.

The government sought for Manafort to pay penalties, fines and interest in response “for his willful failure to timely report his financial interest in foreign bank accounts," according to the initial Justice Department complaint.

State of play: Details of the settlement were announced in court documents dated Feb. 22 and filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The documents did not specify when or how Manafort would pay the settlement.

"Despite having defenses, Mr Manafort has chosen to put this chapter of his life completely behind him. Paul has moved on," Jeffrey Neiman, a lawyer for Manafort, told Axios in a statement.

Flashback: Manafort was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in 2019 after being convicted on criminal tax, conspiracy and bank fraud charges as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Former President Donald Trump pardoned Manafort in Dec. 2020, shortly before leaving office.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from Manafort's lawyer.