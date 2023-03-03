Drew Brees has exited one arena (football) to enter another.

The retired signal caller, who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints, works with the International Franchise Association. He’s a franchise owner himself, with stakes in several eateries like Jimmy John’s and Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux.

Why it matters: Even when part of globe-spanning brands, franchisees are actually small businesses, which Brees explained to Axios in an exclusive interview.

The sector still hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic, facing headwinds from inflation, worker shortages and a potential economic slowdown.

What he’s saying: “A major benefit of being part of a franchise system is that you have a support structure for whatever you need, which is different from a mom-and-pop operation where you’re on your own,” Brees tells Axios. “You don’t have a support network that’s there to set you up for success.”

Zoom out: The IFA estimates that nearly 800,000 U.S. franchise establishments bolster over 8 million jobs, contributing nearly 3% to the gross domestic product.