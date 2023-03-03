Charting Silvergate Bank's wipeout

Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Much can be destroyed in just a year.

Case in point: Silvergate Capital stock has cratered by 95% during that time span, as it becomes the next flashpoint in crypto's seemingly relentless upheaval.

Driving the news: See that vertical drop in March? It has everything to do with the crypto bank's outlook, which the company said did not look good.

Flashback: Around this time last year, the stock was riding high. Folks were excited about the prospect of the crypto bank eventually issuing a stablecoin, which seemed inevitable after Silvergate bought those assets from Meta's Diem.

What we're watching: Any interested parties actually wanting to buy that.