Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous, doctor says

President Biden speaks in Washington, DC, on March 3. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

A skin lesion removed from President Biden's chest last month was cancerous, the White House announced Friday.

Driving the news: All cancerous tissue was successfully removed during the president’s routine physical on Feb. 16 and the president does not need further treatment, physician Kevin O’Connor said in a letter.

"The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare," O’Connor added.

The biopsy confirmed the lesion removed was basal cell carcinoma, which is a common — and easily treated — form of cancer.

Basal cells do not tend to spread, but they do have the potential to grow in size, O’Connor explained.

Zoom out: President Biden was declared "fit for duty" by the White House physician last month after an annual physical examination.

There has been much debate about the president's age ahead of the 2024 election. If re-elected, Biden would be in his mid-80s when he leaves the Oval Office.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.