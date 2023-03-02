Skip to main content
Economy & Business

Scoop: Gwyneth Paltrow is raising a $75 million venture capital fund

Kia Kokalitcheva
Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Kinship Ventures is raising $75 million for its debut fund, Axios has learned.

What to know: Kinship is led by Gwyneth Paltrow, an actress who also founded lifystyle brand Goop, and Moj Mahdara, a longtime beauty industry entrepreneur and investor known for founding the Beautycon event.

Details: The Los Angeles-based firm will seek to invest in early-stage consumer goods and technology companies, including web3 startups.

  • Typical check sizes will be between $500,000 and $3 million.
  • Last year it backed payment platform MoonPay.
