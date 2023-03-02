1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Scoop: Gwyneth Paltrow is raising a $75 million venture capital fund
Kinship Ventures is raising $75 million for its debut fund, Axios has learned.
What to know: Kinship is led by Gwyneth Paltrow, an actress who also founded lifystyle brand Goop, and Moj Mahdara, a longtime beauty industry entrepreneur and investor known for founding the Beautycon event.
Details: The Los Angeles-based firm will seek to invest in early-stage consumer goods and technology companies, including web3 startups.
- Typical check sizes will be between $500,000 and $3 million.
- Last year it backed payment platform MoonPay.