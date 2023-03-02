Kinship Ventures is raising $75 million for its debut fund, Axios has learned.

What to know: Kinship is led by Gwyneth Paltrow, an actress who also founded lifystyle brand Goop, and Moj Mahdara, a longtime beauty industry entrepreneur and investor known for founding the Beautycon event.

Details: The Los Angeles-based firm will seek to invest in early-stage consumer goods and technology companies, including web3 startups.