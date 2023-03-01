FDA will have "empowered" human foods chief

The FDA is launching a search for the newly created deputy commissioner for human foods, promising that person will have "a clear line of authority" over the proposed human foods program, the agency announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's the latest attempt to detail a plan to reorganize its oversight of food products after the agency faced significant scrutiny in recent years, culminating with last year's baby formula crisis.

Details are still slim but the reorganization plans detailed Tuesday include a plan to create a unified Office of Integrated Food Safety Systems Partnerships.

The FDA also announced it will move cosmetics regulation and color certification functions out of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition into the Office of the Chief Scientist.

The FDA plans to finalize its proposal this fall.

What they're saying: "I cannot stress enough that my vision is focused on a new, agency-wide model where the activities and responsibilities of the regulatory programs and ORA are better synced to improve efficiency and effectiveness with clear decision rights so that everyone knows who has authority," Califf said in a statement.

Yes, but: While the reorganization might address some of the factors that led to recalls and shortages of baby formula in the U.S., that market remains heavily concentrated, commissioner Robert Califf told the Wall Street Journal.