Novak Djokovic breaks record for most weeks at No. 1

Novak Djokovic earned the world No. 1 ranking on Monday for the 378th week of his career, passing Steffi Graf for the most all-time by any tennis player, man or woman.

The backdrop: He returned to the top spot five weeks ago after winning the Australian Open, tying Rafael Nadal's all-time men's mark of 22 majors. It was his first time back at No. 1 since last June.

"It's surreal to be that many weeks No. 1 ... Just being amongst these legendary names is flattering. I'm proud of it."

The top 5:

Djokovic: 378 weeks Graf: 377 Martina Navratilova: 332 Serena Williams: 319 Roger Federer: 310

The big picture: Djokovic first reached No. 1 at age 24 on July 4, 2011, the day after beating Nadal in the Wimbledon final for his third grand slam, and first at the All England Club.

It was actually Nadal's spot that he took atop the list that day, and since then the Spaniard has spent "only" 107 weeks at No. 1 (of 209 total), compared to Djokovic's 378.

Federer, who amassed most of his 310 weeks at the top in the 2000s — including a record 237 consecutive weeks from 2004-08 — has been No. 1 for just 25 weeks since Djokovic debuted there.

What to watch: Djokovic's first test after setting this record is the Dubai Championships, in which he'll face qualifier Tomáš Macháč today in the round of 32.