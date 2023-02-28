In photos: Latinos and Black Americans in solidarity

Black and Latino students fill a CSULB ballroom to voice concerns over what many groups feel is racism on campus in Long Beach, California, on March 23, 2016. Photo: Scott Varley/Digital First Media/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images

Latinos and Black Americans have been linked in U.S. history for centuries, from the Underground Railroad to Mexico to modern-day struggles for civil rights.

Through the lens: For Black History Month, Axios Latino has chosen these photos to show how connected Latinos are to crucial moments of Black history.

Mexican American folk singer Joan Baez stands in front of Alabama State Police on State House steps at the end of the Selma to Montgomery Civil Rights March on March 25, 1965, in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo: Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images

White Earth Band of Ojibwe leader Vernon Bellecourt speaks at a California rally as Angela Davis and Chicano leader Rodolfo Gonzales listen on April 29, 1973. Photo: Dave Buresh/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Puerto Rican-born Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron stand together for a National League victory portrait after the All-Star Game of 1961 in San Francisco. Photo: Bettmann Archives/Getty Images

Dancers Michael "Boogaloo Shrimp" Chambers and Shabba Doo, stars of the movie "Breakin'," perform at the U.I.C. Pavilion in Chicago in October 1985. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Then-Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama has lunch at Luis's Taqueria Mexican Restaurant, May 9, 2008, in Woodburn, Oregon. Photo: Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

Graffiti on a wall in South Central Los Angeles on April 29, 1992, after the rioting prompted by the acquittal of the police officers accused of beating Rodney King. Photo: Visions of America LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Protesters wear Cuban, Puerto Rican and Costa Rican flags during an Orlando, Florida, rally on May 25, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

