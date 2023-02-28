Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

1 🎨 thing: Some Black artists you should know

Aïda Amer
Embroidered fabric artwork entitled "The Safety Patrol" by Bisa Butler.

Bisa Butler's fabric based "The Safety Patrol," presented as part of the 2018 Art Basel Miami Beach art fair. Photo by Sean Drakes/Getty Images

Talented Black artists are still underrepresented in the wider art world. A recent study showed that only 6.3% of exhibitions across 29 museums were dedicated to Black American artists.

Why it matters: Even though pieces by big names like Mark Bradford continue to be popular, acquisitions for contemporary Black artists remains low, making up 2.2% of all acquisitions across 29 museums nationwide. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is meant to serve as an introduction to some lesser-known contemporary Black artists making waves in the art world.

Looking for more? Be sure to check out photographs by Tyler Mitchell, Alanna Fields, and Ivan McClellan; the paintings of Kayla Mahaffey and Kadir Nelson; and the embroidered fabric canvases of Bisa Butler.

Go deeper into Axios' coverage for Black History Month.

A wagon mounted steam calliope showing shadowy outlines of people.
Artwork © Kara Walker, courtesy of Sprüth Magers and Sikkema Jenkins & Co. Photo: Alex Marks
An acrylic painting showing a woman with braids tied up on the top of her head.
Courtesy of Alfred Conteh and Kavi Gupta Gallery
An acrylic, oil pastel and spray painted paiting by Hebru Brantley on canvas showing two characters about to enter a cave-like void.
Courtesy of Hebru Brantley and Hebru Brand Studios
A linocut print by Rashaun Rucker showing a couple holding hands.
Courtesy of Rashaun Rucker, and M Contemporary Art. Photo: Roy Feldman
An installation piece made from acrylic, Yule Quarry marble dust, and paper bags on canvas, linen, and textile with pvc marine vinyl mounted on a handcrafted wood awning structure.
Courtesy of Tomashi Jackson and Tilton Gallery, New York. Photo: Pierre Le Hors
