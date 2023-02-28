Bisa Butler's fabric based "The Safety Patrol," presented as part of the 2018 Art Basel Miami Beach art fair. Photo by Sean Drakes/Getty Images

Talented Black artists are still underrepresented in the wider art world. A recent study showed that only 6.3% of exhibitions across 29 museums were dedicated to Black American artists.

Why it matters: Even though pieces by big names like Mark Bradford continue to be popular, acquisitions for contemporary Black artists remains low, making up 2.2% of all acquisitions across 29 museums nationwide. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is meant to serve as an introduction to some lesser-known contemporary Black artists making waves in the art world.

Looking for more? Be sure to check out photographs by Tyler Mitchell, Alanna Fields, and Ivan McClellan; the paintings of Kayla Mahaffey and Kadir Nelson; and the embroidered fabric canvases of Bisa Butler.

Go deeper into Axios' coverage for Black History Month.

Artwork © Kara Walker, courtesy of Sprüth Magers and Sikkema Jenkins & Co. Photo: Alex Marks

Courtesy of Alfred Conteh and Kavi Gupta Gallery

Courtesy of Hebru Brantley and Hebru Brand Studios

Courtesy of Rashaun Rucker, and M Contemporary Art. Photo: Roy Feldman