Corporate America still loves stock buybacks. Warren Buffett spent a significant chunk of his annual letter, published Saturday, praising them — which is just as well, given that 2023 is likely to be the first year where they reach $1 trillion.

Why it matters: Buybacks, which were illegal until 1982, are now taxed at 1%. The change enacted two months ago is estimated to raise $74 billion over a decade for the public fisc. So far, the tax doesn't seem to have reduced their popularity in the slightest.

The big picture: As Buffett explains, the theory behind buybacks is that they reduce the number of shares outstanding, thereby giving each remaining shareholder ownership of a greater percentage of the company.

The catch: Buybacks cost money — sometimes too much money.

Buybacks cost money — sometimes too much money. Even Buffett doesn't like all buybacks. In something of a tautology, he says he only likes the ones made "at value-accretive prices" — which is to say, he thinks buybacks create shareholder value only when they create shareholder value. Thanks, Warren.

Where it stands: Shareholders expect to receive corporate profits one way or another — which is to say, either through buybacks or via dividends.

Investors who pay taxes generally prefer buybacks, because dividends are taxable as income. Buybacks, on the other hand, generate no tax bill for any non-selling shareholder — and even selling shareholders generally only pay the lower long-term capital gains tax.

The new tax on buybacks is not a so-called Pigovian tax on something the government disapproves of and wants less of, so much as it's a way to try to even out distortions in the difference between how dividends and buybacks are taxed.

Executives also have good reasons for preferring buybacks to dividends.

For one, when employees are granted options, buybacks effectively increase the proportion of the company that they're entitled to purchase at a fixed price, making the options more valuable. Dividends, by contrast, just reduce the amount of money in the company, making options less valuable.

Driving the news: Goldman Sachs announced Friday that it has spent $2.25 billion buying back its own shares so far this year and that it was authorized to spend another $30 billion in the future. That's roughly 25% of its current market value.

Even bigger buyback announcements have come from Meta ($40 billion) and Chevron ($75 billion).

Between the lines: Buybacks are a weak signal that executives think the stock is undervalued. Dividends send a different, but equally positive, message: That the company is confident of being consistently profitable far into the future.

The bottom line: Buybacks are a form of financial engineering; often they're paid for not out of profits but from borrowing money in the debt markets. Taxing them just makes the financial engineering a tiny bit more complicated, without making any major changes to the way that companies try to make their shareholders richer.