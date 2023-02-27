In photos: Fading Black history

The Rossonian Hotel, once the heart of Black Denver's Five Point neighborhood, sits empty. It once hosted performances by Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

During Black History month, Axios reporters went looking to see what became of sites that made it into the “Negro Motorist Green Book” -- a guide that offered Black travelers tips during Jim Crow.

Through the lens: Axios reporters from Des Moines, Iowa, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, found that buildings that once hosted jazz legends and civil rights leaders are gone. Other reporters found structures still standing. This is what we found:

The former Macon Hotel and jazz lounge in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

The former Phelps Lounge in Detroit. It is reported to have welcomed the likes of James Brown and the Temptations. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

Bricks laid by emancipated enslaved people at Freedmen’s Town in Houston shown after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The historic Black neighborhood of homes and churches is facing pressure connected to gentrification and disrepair. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios.

Charlie’s Sandwich Shoppe in Boston's South End. It’s believed to be the first Boston restaurant that served Black customers, hosting Duke Ellington, Sammy Davis Jr. and other jazz greats. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

This home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, once was a hotel called "Mebbs" for Black travelers during segregation. Resident Kirk Deffenbaugh tells Axios that Black truck drivers stayed there as they traveled up and down U.S. 71. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The former Swindall's Tourist Home near downtown Phoenix once offered hotel services for Black travelers. It's one of the last two Green Book structures still standing in the city. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios