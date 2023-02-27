Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Fading Black history

Russell Contreras
The Rossonian Hotel, once the heart of Black Denver's Five Point neighborhood, sits empty.

The Rossonian Hotel, once the heart of Black Denver's Five Point neighborhood, sits empty. It once hosted performances by Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

During Black History month, Axios reporters went looking to see what became of sites that made it into the “Negro Motorist Green Book” -- a guide that offered Black travelers tips during Jim Crow.

Through the lens: Axios reporters from Des Moines, Iowa, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, found that buildings that once hosted jazz legends and civil rights leaders are gone. Other reporters found structures still standing. This is what we found:

The former Macon Hotel and jazz lounge on North 20th Street in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios
The former Macon Hotel and jazz lounge in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios
The former Phelps Lounge in Detroit.
The former Phelps Lounge in Detroit. It is reported to have welcomed the likes of James Brown and the Temptations. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios
Bricks laid by emancipated enslaved people at Freedmen’s Town in Houston are shown with the city's modern skyline.
Bricks laid by emancipated enslaved people at Freedmen’s Town in Houston shown after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The historic Black neighborhood of homes and churches is facing pressure connected to gentrification and disrepair. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios.
Charlie’s Sandwich Shoppe in Boston's South End. It’s believed to be the first Boston restaurant that served Black customers.
Charlie’s Sandwich Shoppe in Boston's South End. It’s believed to be the first Boston restaurant that served Black customers, hosting Duke Ellington, Sammy Davis Jr. and other jazz greats. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
This home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, once was a hotel for Black travelers during segregation.
This home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, once was a hotel called "Mebbs" for Black travelers during segregation. Resident Kirk Deffenbaugh tells Axios that Black truck drivers stayed there as they traveled up and down U.S. 71. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
The former Swindall's Tourist Home near downtown Phoenix. It's one of the last two Green Book structures still standing in the city.
The former Swindall's Tourist Home near downtown Phoenix once offered hotel services for Black travelers. It's one of the last two Green Book structures still standing in the city. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios
Jermaine Blackmon of The Original Chicken ‘n Ribs in Charlotte, N.C.
Jermaine Blackmon of The Original Chicken ‘n Ribs in Charlotte, N.C. It's still standing. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios
Go deeper