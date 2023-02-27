1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: Fading Black history
During Black History month, Axios reporters went looking to see what became of sites that made it into the “Negro Motorist Green Book” -- a guide that offered Black travelers tips during Jim Crow.
Through the lens: Axios reporters from Des Moines, Iowa, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, found that buildings that once hosted jazz legends and civil rights leaders are gone. Other reporters found structures still standing. This is what we found: