Women's soccer: The field is set

The field is set for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which begins in five months and will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Why it matters: At 32 teams, this is the largest field in Women's World Cup history.

Driving the news: 29 teams were already in place, but the final three spots were booked on Wednesday in New Zealand at the intercontinental playoffs:

Haiti beat Chile, 2-1

beat Chile, 2-1 Portugal beat Cameroon, 2-1

beat Cameroon, 2-1 Panama beat Uruguay, 1-0

State of play: Those three are among the eight World Cup first-timers in this year's field, joining the Philippines, Vietnam, Zambia, Morocco and Ireland.

On the flip side, there are also seven nations who have qualified for all nine Women's World Cups: the United States, Japan, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Nigeria and Brazil.

The intrigue: The U.S. — two-time defending champs and ranked No. 1 in the world — find themselves in the proverbial "Group of Death" for this summer's tournament.