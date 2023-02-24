Finish Line: Excellence over success on the field

Brad McCarty — head coach of the men's soccer team at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pa. — is one of the winningest and dogmatically philosophical coaches in soccer.

One of the things this Division 3 coach preaches to his players is choosing excellence over success as the end goal.

Why it matters: After sitting through his recruitment pitch to my son Kelvin, the coach's case for excellence over success stuck with me because it's something we can actually control.

I was only vaguely aware of Messiah before coaches reached out to Kelvin. Turns out, the excellence-over-success philosophy produces, well, a lot of success.

McCarty's record over 13 years at Messiah is 266-19-18 — the second-highest winning percentage in NCAA men's or women's soccer, across all three divisions.

Think of excellence vs. success through the prism of business, particularly sales. You could work your ass off to have the best sales pitch, selling the best product, with the best attitude and intent, and ... fail.

Closing the deal would = success. So by that measure, you flopped. But maybe the client was broke or the market tanked.

Yet if your pursuit was excellence in your craft, and you approximated it, then you'll likely win long-term, even if you lose in the moment.

Here's why that applies more broadly to your work: