Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Technology

Boeing temporarily halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliners

Sareen Habeshian

The exterior of a 787 Dreamliner at the Boeing manufacturing facility in North Charleston, is seen on Dec. 13, 2022. Photo: Logan Cyrus / AFP via Getty Images

Boeing has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets after notifying the Federal Aviation Administration that it's conducting "additional analysis on a fuselage component,” the FAA said Thursday.

Driving the news: "Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed,” the agency confirmed to Axios.

What they're saying: "The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes," the agency said.

  • Boeing confirmed the halt but said "there is no immediate safety of flight concern for the in-service fleet."
  • "Production continues and this is not expected to increase airplane rework," Boeing told Axios in a statement.
  • The company said it doesn't anticipate a change to its longterm production and delivery outlook for the year.

Of note: Boeing has around 100 already-built 787s awaiting delivery, per the Wall Street Journal. The FAA has to sign off on each delivery.

Go deeper