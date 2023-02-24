2 hours ago - Technology
Boeing temporarily halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliners
Boeing has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets after notifying the Federal Aviation Administration that it's conducting "additional analysis on a fuselage component,” the FAA said Thursday.
Driving the news: "Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed,” the agency confirmed to Axios.
What they're saying: "The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes," the agency said.
- Boeing confirmed the halt but said "there is no immediate safety of flight concern for the in-service fleet."
- "Production continues and this is not expected to increase airplane rework," Boeing told Axios in a statement.
- The company said it doesn't anticipate a change to its longterm production and delivery outlook for the year.
Of note: Boeing has around 100 already-built 787s awaiting delivery, per the Wall Street Journal. The FAA has to sign off on each delivery.