Boeing temporarily halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliners

The exterior of a 787 Dreamliner at the Boeing manufacturing facility in North Charleston, is seen on Dec. 13, 2022. Photo: Logan Cyrus / AFP via Getty Images

Boeing has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets after notifying the Federal Aviation Administration that it's conducting "additional analysis on a fuselage component,” the FAA said Thursday.

Driving the news: "Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed,” the agency confirmed to Axios.

What they're saying: "The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes," the agency said.

Boeing confirmed the halt but said "there is no immediate safety of flight concern for the in-service fleet."

"Production continues and this is not expected to increase airplane rework," Boeing told Axios in a statement.

The company said it doesn't anticipate a change to its longterm production and delivery outlook for the year.

Of note: Boeing has around 100 already-built 787s awaiting delivery, per the Wall Street Journal. The FAA has to sign off on each delivery.