The NBA's closest playoff race in decades

Data: CBS Sports; Chart: Axios Visuals

The NBA returns tonight after its weeklong All-Star break, as a league defined by extreme parity prepares to embark on what could be the most wide-open playoff race in decades.

By the numbers: The Boston Celtics (42-17) are on pace to finish with a league-best 58 wins. If that holds, this would be the first 82-game season since 2000-01 without a 60-win team — and just the second such season in the past 44 years.

For the first time in the 27 seasons that the NBA has tracked net rating (point differential per 100 possessions), there are fewer than three teams with at least a 5.0 in that stat, per ESPN. Only the Celtics (6.2) and Cleveland Cavaliers (5.8) currently exceed that mark.

Translation: A bunch of very good teams, but no great ones.

Where it stands: Just four teams are more than four games out of a spot in their conference's play-in tournament: the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons in the East and the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets in the West.

The West is particularly intriguing, with just nine games separating the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies (35-22) and No. 13 Los Angeles Lakers (27-32).

And the West should only get more jumbled in the aftermath of a wild trade deadline that saw numerous stars change conferences, to say nothing of players like Steph Curry and (hopefully) Zion Williamson eventually returning from injury.

The bottom line: The final two months of the regular season should feature a furious and exciting race to the finish.