North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles days after ICBM test

North Korea launched at least two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast on Monday, marking its second test in three days, AP reports.

Why it matters: The missile launches come after the U.S. held joint air exercises with South Korea and Japan in response to Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday.

What they're saying: Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said after Monday's ballistic missile tests that Pyongyang will continue using the Pacific Ocean "as our firing range," depending on "the U.S. forces’ action character," according to AP.

The U.S., South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea's recent missile tests, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would request an emergency Security Council meeting over the launches.

Go deeper: North Korea says latest ICBM launch shows capacity for "fatal nuclear counterattack"