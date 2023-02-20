35 mins ago - Politics & Policy
James O’Keefe ousted at Project Veritas
Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe said Monday that he has been removed from his position as the organization's leader.
Driving the news: "I have been stripped of my authority as CEO and removed from the board of directors," O’Keefe said in video remarks that were posted online.
- Project Veritas spokesperson R.C. Maxwell tweeted that O'Keefe was removed as CEO by the board.
- “Currently, I have no job at Project Veritas. I have no position here based upon what the board has done," O'Keefe added.
- O'Keefe hinted that he might found another organization, noting that “the mission will perhaps take on a new name.”
State of play: O'Keefe's departure from the organization comes after he clashed with two of the group's executives, the Washington Post reported.
- Barry Hinckley, the chief strategy officer, and Tom O’Hara, the chief financial officer, raised concerns regarding O'Keefe's "approach to fundraising and treatment of staff," per the Post.
- O'Keefe allegedly attempted to have both O'Hara and Hinckley removed earlier this month as a result, but a meeting of the board ended with both men being brought back and O'Keefe being put on administrative leave.
- Project Veritas staff subsequently produced a memo detailing allegations of O'Keefe's mistreatment of staff and donors as well as questions regarding his use of the group's funds.
The big picture: Project Veritas is a conservative group founded in 2010 that has used clandestine methods such as hidden-camera videos to target officials, liberal groups and the news media, per the New York Times.
- In September a jury found the group liable in a federal civil case for fraudulently misrepresenting itself and violating wiretapping laws after it targeted a Democratic political consulting firm in an undercover operation.
- In August, two men pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property across state lines for their roles in selling Ashley Biden's diary to Project Veritas.