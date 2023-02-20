James O’Keefe ousted at Project Veritas

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe said Monday that he has been removed from his position as the organization's leader.

Driving the news: "I have been stripped of my authority as CEO and removed from the board of directors," O’Keefe said in video remarks that were posted online.

Project Veritas spokesperson R.C. Maxwell tweeted that O'Keefe was removed as CEO by the board.

“Currently, I have no job at Project Veritas. I have no position here based upon what the board has done," O'Keefe added.

O'Keefe hinted that he might found another organization, noting that “the mission will perhaps take on a new name.”

State of play: O'Keefe's departure from the organization comes after he clashed with two of the group's executives, the Washington Post reported.

Barry Hinckley, the chief strategy officer, and Tom O’Hara, the chief financial officer, raised concerns regarding O'Keefe's "approach to fundraising and treatment of staff," per the Post.

O'Keefe allegedly attempted to have both O'Hara and Hinckley removed earlier this month as a result, but a meeting of the board ended with both men being brought back and O'Keefe being put on administrative leave.

Project Veritas staff subsequently produced a memo detailing allegations of O'Keefe's mistreatment of staff and donors as well as questions regarding his use of the group's funds.

The big picture: Project Veritas is a conservative group founded in 2010 that has used clandestine methods such as hidden-camera videos to target officials, liberal groups and the news media, per the New York Times.