Charted: Diversity behind the camera in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Data: Axios research; Photos: Getty Images; Chart: Thomas Oide and Lindsey Bailey/Axios

It took almost a decade, and 17 movies, for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to branch out from white, male directors. But once it did, the floodgates opened.

Driving the news: "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the newest MCU movie, released on Friday and directed by Peyton Reed — is only the second Marvel movie released since 2021 that is directed by a white man.

Five of the last seven MCU movies have been directed by women or people of color.

Yes but: It took nearly a decade from the MCU's inception in 2008 to introduce a director of color: Taika Waititi who directed Thor: Ragnarok in 2017.

Axios found a similar trend in our analysis of MCU titular characters.

After Waititi's introduction into the MCU, directors of color helmed more and more of the biggest, most popular movies.