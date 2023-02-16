A customer waits to enter The RealReal store on Madison Avenue in New York in September 2020. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The stock market reality for The RealReal is looking ugly.

The luxury consignment brand's shares were trading at $1.72 on Thursday morning, down from their intraday high of $30.22 in February 2021.

Driving the news: The company on Thursday announced plans to lay off 7% of its staff and close two flagship stores, two neighborhood stores and two consignment offices.

The company — which has never reported a quarterly profit since going public in June 2019 — had 3,500 employees, 16 stores, 19 consignment offices and four authentication centers as of Sept. 30.

The closing stores are in San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and Austin.

State of play: The RealReal pursued a "growth at all costs" strategy for too long, President Rati Sahi Levesque told investors in November.

The company acknowledged it spent too much money trying to sell home, art and kids items, many of which are too expensive to ship.

Competition for consignment goods has also been stiff from the likes of Poshmark and ThredUp.

"Throw in the higher costs of doing business into the mix and there is a significant threat to The RealReal’s quest to move into the black," GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders wrote.

What we're watching: Whether The RealReal is targeted for an acquisition.