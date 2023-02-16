2 hours ago - Economy & Business
The RealReal announces store closures and layoffs
The stock market reality for The RealReal is looking ugly.
- The luxury consignment brand's shares were trading at $1.72 on Thursday morning, down from their intraday high of $30.22 in February 2021.
Driving the news: The company on Thursday announced plans to lay off 7% of its staff and close two flagship stores, two neighborhood stores and two consignment offices.
- The company — which has never reported a quarterly profit since going public in June 2019 — had 3,500 employees, 16 stores, 19 consignment offices and four authentication centers as of Sept. 30.
- The closing stores are in San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and Austin.
State of play: The RealReal pursued a "growth at all costs" strategy for too long, President Rati Sahi Levesque told investors in November.
- The company acknowledged it spent too much money trying to sell home, art and kids items, many of which are too expensive to ship.
- Competition for consignment goods has also been stiff from the likes of Poshmark and ThredUp.
- "Throw in the higher costs of doing business into the mix and there is a significant threat to The RealReal’s quest to move into the black," GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders wrote.
What we're watching: Whether The RealReal is targeted for an acquisition.
- The proliferation in consignment brands, both public and private, makes the market ripe for consolidation, Axios Pro: Retail Deals reporter Kimberly Chin reported in December.