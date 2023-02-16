Flag-football star of Super Bowl ad wants to empower women in sports

Diana Flores, the flag-football star who headlined a viral ad during Sunday's Super Bowl, hopes the message of women's empowerment in sports resonates beyond the TV spot.

The big picture: Girls' and women's flag football has become increasingly popular in the Americas.

What they're saying: "Earning the chance to be part of this commercial makes me so proud … Especially to use the platform to remind the world that the power of sports can strengthen the power of women," Flores tells Noticias Telemundo.

Flores, a quarterback with the Mexican national flag football team, is a world champion.

She was also a Pro Bowl coach this year for the American Football Conference.

"I'm proud to represent as a Mexican and a Latina," she says.

Details: In the ad, part of which is in Spanish, Flores is shown evading Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and several others (including her mom) who try to capture her flag.

Tennis legend and activist Billie Jean King comes to her aid in the commercial.

"Having her there was great to chart the path trodden together in this empowerment fight and showing our greatness in and outside of the courts," Flores says.

The ad has been watched more than 4.5 million times on YouTube.

A video of her surprising her family with the commercial has also gone viral.

Of note: Latinos have had some participation in Super Bowls since at least 1978, when Mexican placekicker Efrén Herrera played for the Cowboys, who won the title.

Mexican Raúl Allegre won in 1986 and 1990 with the New York Giants, and Argentinean Martín Gramática, also a kicker, was victorious in 2003 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Isiah Pacheco, running back of Puerto Rican descent, was in the starting roster for this year's champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

