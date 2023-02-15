Sen. Bob Casey undergoes surgery for prostate cancer

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) underwent surgery Tuesday after announcing last month that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Driving the news: The procedure was successful and the senator's doctor said he should not require further treatment, per a statement from Casey's spokesperson.

What they're saying: "Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery," the statement reads.