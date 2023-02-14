Consumer prices rise at faster pace in January

Prices are displayed in a grocery store in New York City. Photo: Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Consumer prices rose at a more rapid monthly pace in January, the Labor Department said on Tuesday — interrupting a monthslong streak of cooler inflation readings.

By the numbers: The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% last month, as prices for food, energy and apparel accelerated at a more rapid pace. In the 12 months through January, inflation was 6.4%, compared to 6.5% in December.

Core CPI, which excludes food and fuel prices, rose by 0.4% in January, matching the same pace in December. Over the last 12 months through January, this index rose 5.6%. In December, that figure was 5.7%.

Why it matters: It was the highest reading since October — the latest sign that squashing inflation might not be a consistent, downward path.

That was acknowledged by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell last week, who warned the process of slowing price gains would take some time and wouldn’t be a smooth process.

The Fed, for its part, raised interest rates for the eighth consecutive time earlier this month as part of an aggressive campaign to cool the economy and, in turn, inflation.

But a string of hotter inflation readings could suggest reinvigorating and more persistent inflation pressures. That could force policymakers to raise rates to a higher level than currently anticipated.

Details: Soaring prices for goods were once a key driver of inflation. But healing supply chains and slower demand have cooled those price spikes in recent months or, in some cases, caused prices to fall outright.

Used car and truck prices, for instance, fell 1.9% in January — roughly the same pace as in December.

The Fed is now focused on the other side of the economy: the services sector, where inflation can be harder to tame.

